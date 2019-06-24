Licky Erastus takes over as MTC’s Acting CEO

WINDHOEK - Dr Licky Richard Erastus has been appointed MTC’s new Acting CEO. Dr Erastus takes over from Thinus Smit who served in the acting role for the past two and a half years. Dr Erastus currently holds the position of Chief Technical Officer at MTC.

Explaining the change of guard, MTC’s Board Chairperson Elvis Nashilongo, commented; “Firstly on behalf of the MTC Board of Directors, we would like to thank Thinus Smit for his commitment and dedication and for serving MTC in the role of Acting CEO with distinction. With the commencement of the listing process, Mr. Smit has taken up more responsibilities and thus the board and himself mutually agreed to allow him to concentrate on such an important strategic process in addition to his substantive role as MTC’s Chief Financial Officer.

We wish Dr Erastus all the best in his new added responsibility and we wish to assure the public that the MTC board will finalise the process of appointing a substantive Chief Executive Officer in due course.”

