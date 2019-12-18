Lidar foundation, a haven for vulnerable children Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

WINDHOEK - Lidar Community Foundation, situated in the capital, has become a paradise for orphans and vulnerable children around Katutura.

The foundation, which also caters for young mothers and teenage girls, prioritises on assisting children from less privileged homes – or those without shelter – with basic needs.

Founded by Serlyn Khaxas, the foundation has provided a home for school girls who stay at the centre, while other children who have shelter but lack support go to the foundation to spend the day, get fed and are taught house chores.

Youth Corner observed Khaxas helping a young girl with sanitary pads without hesitation.

“It is our responsibility as a community to make changes in children’s lives. Some children come from poor families and some lost their parents, so there is nobody else to provide and create a better future for them,” Khaxas remarked.

