Life sentence and a further 75 years for rapist

ONGWEDIVA - The Oshakati High Court yesterday slapped 38-year-old Simon Nambuli with a life sentence and an additional 75 years for eight charges ranging from rape, assault, as well as defeating or obstructing the course of Justice.

Judge Johanna Salionga sentenced Nambuli to life imprisonment for two counts of rape, 25 years for housebreaking with intent to rape and rape, 25 years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three years for rape, another three years for rape, 25 years for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and one year for defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

Salionga ordered that some sentences run concurrently, leaving Nambuli with a total of 75 years instead of what would have been 85 years. Nambuli is convicted of raping a disabled 50-year-old woman on varying dates at Oshitambi village in Eenhana between July 5 and 10, 2010. In addition to the rape charges, Nambuli also subjected the victim to physical abuse, having on one instance stepped her all over the body, dragged her in the room, took the mattress and set it alight – leading to injuries of the victim.

The court further heard that the victim in one instance was also threatened with a knife not to speak about the matter or to the nurses at the local clinic where she was treated.

“He informed the victim that she must tell the nurses that she was assaulted by robbers who robbed her of her money during the night,” the court heard. Judge Salionga, before sentencing Nambuli, said although rape in its own nature is a very serious offence, the rape of children and vulnerable women are most serious. In this instance, the judge said Nambuli raped, assaulted and mishandled and even used a knife to overcome the victim from seeking assistance. “You attacked the victim at night when the victim was peacefully sleeping and was not in a position to defend herself,” the judge read.

The judge further alluded that Nambuli did not show remorse for his actions and disregarded the victim’s feelings of the pain he caused during the time he violated her.

2019-09-20 07:33:02 7 hours ago