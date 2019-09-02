Lifting this year’s trophy was  inevitable – Geingos …as Omaheke win Debmarine Regional Netball Championships

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Intensive talent scouting within the region, great preparations and the eagerness to go one step better than last year were some of the push-factors that propelled Omaheke region to a 31-16 win over Omusati in Saturday’s thrilling final of the Debmarine Namibia Senior Regional Netball Championships.

Speaking to New Era Sport after lifting the trophy at the Khomasdal Stadium netball courts in the capital on Saturday evening, Omaheke region’s head coach Maureen Geingos said the victory was a culmination of hard work, tireless training, inclusion of fresh talent from various parts of region and the burning desire to go one step better than last year by winning the third edition of the regional championships.

According to Geingos, in preparation of this year’s Senior Regional Netball Championships, they went to all corners of Omaheke region to scout fresh talent and also strengthened some loose ties that hampered their progress at last year’s event and on Saturday night, it all worked magic for Omaheke region as they walked away with the trophy, gold medals and N$30 000 in prize monies.

Runners up Omusati pocketed N$15 000 and silver medals, while third placed Kavango East region took home a consolatory N$9 000 and bronze medals.

“Omaheke is full of talented netball players and this year we urged our girls to do better than the previous competition. So we had to strategies in place and we also learned from other region and it worked out in the end. We had to go as far as getting players from deep rural areas as we tried to involve everyone and it all came together perfectly. The girls really came to the party and cannot ask for more. I’, happy for the girls and for the region, this is a win for the entire Omaheke region,” said an enthusiastic Geingos.

Geingos added that Saturday’s win was a big achievement and has encouraged them to go back to the drawing board and perhaps start a fully-fledged regional league for Omahake, which will accord all talented players from within the region to compete and hopefully get selected for the region team in the future.

2019-09-02 08:25:01 1 days ago