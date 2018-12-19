LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

REV. Jan A Scholtz

Christmas is the festival when we celebrate the coming of the light of Christ in the world.



In many of our churches, and especially in carol services, the candle is used as a symbol of “the true light which gives light to every person” (John 1 vers 9). The candle reminds us that the light has shown in our darkness and the darkness has never been able to extinguish it. (John 1 vers 5)



Unto all people of the earth a little child brought light, and never, in the darkest place, can it be utter light. A voice is heard in Namibia, a sound of bitter weeping. Mothers are crying for their children, they are gone-raped and killed by “Herods” of our present world who belief this will relieve them from Aids.



Parental “Herods” by the thousands in our country each day tortured thy children. The “Herods” do not care for the children and corrupt the environment with filth in movies and television. The children are also exposed to violence, bad language and explicit sex in the media. The “Herods” of our present world make drugs available to school children, and will continue with impunity if we remain silent.



Most of us feel a sense of frustration at apparent lack of solutions. Instead of working together to build a future for all Namibians, and work towards a safe and good environment for our children, we are filled with fear.



The standards of a nation are best shown by what it allows to happen to its children. The greatest crimes of all are those against children. Mothers continues to cry because society is far too lenient.



The message of the angels to the shepherds was, “Fear not for I bring you good news.” It is Gods message to us in Namibia at this time; our fear need not paralyses us. Stop your crying and wipe away your tears. All that you has done for your children will not go unrewarded. Because there are things that we can do now to demonstrate that the light still shines in the darkness, that there is hope amidst the gloom and that we may know joy, even in our sadness.

* Reverend Jan. A. Scholtz is a holder of a Diploma in Theology and BTheology SA

(This article is written in his personal capacity.)

2018-12-19 10:12:10 14 days ago