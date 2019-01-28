Lindeque appointed on nature conservation board

WINDHOEK- Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC) has appointed Dr Malan Lindeque as its new trustee, at its board meeting in Swakopmund on January 18.

Lindeque, a professional conservationist with international experience, recently retired as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET). He has served in various leadership positions in government including as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. He has a strong interest in the management of national parks and the conservation and management of wildlife, community-based natural resource management. He was until 2015 the permanent secretary of Trade and Industry and oversaw the reform of Namibia’s investment legislation, industrial development strategy and related instruments. He was also the lead negotiator for Namibia for the Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) grouping of countries.

Lindeque is also chairperson of Namibia’s Sustainable Development Advisory Council, a statutory body created in terms of Namibia’s Environmental Management Act. He had previously served as chief ecologist of Etosha National Park and head of research in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.He is also chair of Namibia’s Sustainable Development Advisory Council, a statutory body created in terms of Namibia’s Environmental Management Act as well as the Nature Conservation Board, established under the Nature Conservation Ordinance.

IRDNC’s Board of Trustees now has nine members, Dr Margaret Jacobsohn is the Chairperson, Garth Owen-Smith, John Kasaona, Willem Boonzaaier, Clara Bohitile, Advocate Andrew Corbett, Leonard le Roux, Beaven Munali and Lindeque. The board chair says the trustees are nominated by the board membership because of their expertise and experience in relevant fields. They volunteer their time to ensure good governance and the success of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO)’s work. The Board’s range of experience encompasses national and regional government leadership, NGO leadership plus achievements in the fields of education, anthropology, conservation – both locally and internationally – health, international philanthropy, tourism and law. All share a commitment to IRDNC’s goals and contribute through their involvement in board meetings, committees, events and special projects.

IRDNC, a multiple international conservation award winning NGO founded by Owen-Smith and Jacobsohn, celebrates close to 40 years as the pioneering support NGO for community-based conservation, acting as an advocate for community-based natural resource management and rural development. John Kasaona is the chief executive director of IRDNC supported by the very experienced Willem Boonzaaier as director responsible for operations.

2019-01-28 09:31:35 8 hours ago