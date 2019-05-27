Lioness fans angered by rapper’s exclusion from magazine feature 

WINDHOEK – The fans of Namibian rap artiste Lioness took to social media recently to express their anger over her exclusion from a South African magazine article on a song she featured with fellow rappers from Kenya and South Africa.

Born Latoya Mwoombola, Lioness was chosen to represent Namibia at the Coke Studio in Nairobi last December, Kenya, on which she paired up with Boity Thulo, a South African television personality and rapper and Kenyan rapper Nazizi to release a song entitled ‘Switch It Up’ aimed at empowering women.

Last week Friday, a South African magazine ran an article entitled “Boity Spits Raps of Female Empowerment On ‘Switch It Up’ Single Ft. Nazizi”, which many of Lioness’ fans found inappropriate and disrespectful to the Namibian rapper.

“You know better than to disrespect an artist. Talking about women empowerment while disregarding one. Where is Lioness in this article?” one fan vented on Twitter.

Another fan further demanded the writer to apologise to the rapper for the exclusion.

Lioness could not respond to questions Entertainment Now! sent to her but posted on Instgram, “My purpose was always to motivate young girls to aspire to be whatever their hearts desired! Thank you Coke Studio Africa and Namibia for believing in me.”

The Switch It Up music video is now out with over 98 000 views on YouTube within five days of release.

The ‘Meme’ hit maker, who also seems to have things falling into place, earlier this month launched a clothing line, CilQ x SynEDGY Collection, in collaboration with fashion designer, Simeone Johannes.



