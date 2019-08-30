Lioness, the good doctor and badass artist

WINDHOEK - La-Toya Mwoombola, better known to many as Lioness, juggles her music and career as a doctor with ease, given the fact that she keeps dropping new music meticulously.

She obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree at the University of Namibia in 2018 and is working at the state hospital full time.

She confidently confessed to Entertainment Now! that she does not know how she juggles the two careers and finds a balance at the same time. “I think thinking about it makes you have preconceived thoughts of failure or it’s too hard or this or that. If you do what you love, you will do it with ease.”

However, she admitted that it is not easy. But she has a good support system around her. She further explained that being a new doctor is tough, the hours are long, and that it is a profession that a person needs to love doing. Lioness almost deferred her internship but decided to just get it over and done with.

She finds solace in knowing that she is helping people through music and health.

Her music career has been on the rise lately, as she appeared on the first Coca Cola Studio Session for the year with Boity from South Africa and Nazizi from Kenya and also recently released a new single ‘Lastnight’ featuring Young DLC x Dizzo.

“The track was produced by Young DLC from Zimbabwe. I met him at Coke Studio and we exchanged numbers. We had so much fun recording and shooting this video,” she said.

The song is a dancehall-infused track that could easily be enjoyed at a festival, as she has been experimenting with her sound.

After dropping numerous singles, the extremely independent, ambitious, driven woman plans on releasing an album next year with more international features, music videos and fashion experiments.

She ended by saying if she had to choose between the two, she would choose music, as she wishes to be on the stage more.





2019-08-30 09:31:13 15 hours ago