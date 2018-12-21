Local filmmaker to attend 2019 Berlinale

Staff Reporter

Moses Shivakola-Mberira, founding member and regional film development executive of the Filmmakers Association of Namibia (FAM), will participate in an information tour to Germany within the framework of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.



The visit is next February 6 to 14 and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Together with other film makers, producers and film critics from different countries, Moses will be introduced to the different sections of the festival as well as attend a live broadcast of the festival’s opening ceremony and the opening film of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival 2019. The programme also includes discussions with government representatives on cultural policy with regard to film funding and talks with young up-and-coming directors. Participants will have the opportunity to network with each other and with the film industry players in Germany.

2018-12-21 10:39:23 12 days ago