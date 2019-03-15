Local musos invited to jazz festival

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Local musos aspiring to feature at the Windhoek Jazz Festival may stake their claim by submitting their details for consideration.

Organisers are looking at getting about ten local musos for the festival. Artists who are keen on this opportunity can apply by downloading and filling out the form at www.windhoekjazzfestival.com.na and deliver the completed form to the City of Windhoek offices on or before April 8. Whether an artist is established or an upcoming one does not matter, they can still apply. Organisers are also planning getting international acts to perform on the night and according to their results on The Windhoek Jazz Festival Facebook page, many jazz lovers have suggested artists such as The Soil, Vusi Nova, and Lira, all from South Africa who were recommended the most. Sauti Sol from Kenya, American Jazz guitarists George Benson are also on the list.

The Windhoek Jazz Festival is slated to for November 2 at the Independence Stadium.



