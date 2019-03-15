  • April 1st, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Entertainment \ Local musos invited to jazz festival

Local musos invited to jazz festival

Staff Reporter   Entertainment   Khomas
17 days ago
1,518
0

Share on social media


 Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Local musos aspiring to feature at the Windhoek Jazz Festival may stake their claim by submitting their details for consideration. 

Organisers are looking at getting about ten local musos for the festival. Artists who are keen on this opportunity can apply by downloading and filling out the form at www.windhoekjazzfestival.com.na and deliver the completed form to the City of Windhoek offices on or before April 8. Whether an artist is established or an upcoming one does not matter, they can still apply. Organisers are also planning getting international acts to perform on the night and according to their results on The Windhoek Jazz Festival Facebook page, many jazz lovers have suggested artists such as The Soil, Vusi Nova, and Lira, all from South Africa who were recommended the most.  Sauti Sol from Kenya, American Jazz guitarists George Benson are also on the list.

The Windhoek Jazz Festival is slated to for November 2 at the Independence Stadium.
 


Staff Reporter
2019-03-15 11:19:10 17 days ago

Home \ Entertainment \ Local musos invited to jazz festival - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER