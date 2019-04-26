Locals urged to line up at the Walk/Run Race for Health

WINDHOEK - The World Health Organization (WHO) in Namibia launched its upcoming Walk/Run Race for Health, slated for the Daan Viljoen police checkpoint, tomorrow morning.

The gathering celebrates World Health Day, which took place earlier this month as well as the 71st anniversary of the WHO. The run is staged in conjunction with Windhoek City Runners and is expected to attract over 200 entrants.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses, WHO representative to Namibia expressed his excitement for the organization’s maiden walk/run to be hosted for public and stakeholders’ wide participation. “We will embark on a walk/run for one of the most important aspects of our lives, our health!”

“This initiative draws attention to universal health coverage (UHC) – one of WHO’s goals, which is for all people to have access to the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care when and where they need them, without financial hardship,” added a delighted Sagoe-Moses.

He further stated that health is a human right, and the global community has agreed, through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and specifically SDG 3 ‘Good Health and Well-Being’, that everyone should have the information and services they need to take care of their own health and the health of their families.

“At the heart of it, primary health care is about caring for people and helping them to improve their health or maintain their well-being, rather than just treating a single disease or condition,” he continued. The Walk/Run for Health is open to the public and partners from various sectors.

“We encourage everyone to take a proactive approach toward their personal health by participating in the walk and joining us alongside the Government of the Republic of Namibia and our partners to become a more physically active nation, focused on health and well-being,” Sagoe-Moses concluded.

Regular physical activity is proven to help prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and breast and colon cancer.

It also helps in the prevention of hypertension, overweight and obesity and can improve mental health, quality of life and well-being.

For registration; follow the link: https://windhoekcityrunnersclub.com/event/walkrun-for-your-health-57.html. For more information please contact: kaunatjikec@who.int

2019-04-26 09:50:50 10 hours ago