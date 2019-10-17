Long Course Gala off to a flying start Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala got off to a flying start with 120 swimmers who competed last weekend in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Oranjemund.

“Despite cold waters, our swimmers performed well for the first gala of the season. For most it was their first time in a 50 metre pool in over six months, and this takes some adjusting,” said Nicky McNamara, spokesperson for the Namibian Swimming Union. “That being said, we had a total of 10 new records set and in two cases the records were broken and then broken again. This is a brilliant achievement for our first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala.”

The record breakers were Rose Matyayi in two events, Sunél Badenhorst, Lena Brinkmann in two events, Ryan Steyn, André Badenhorst, Jan-Louis Mostert and Peter Brinkmann and others. McNamara said that they welcomed a number of new swimmers and a special welcome to Stones Water Polo Club who entered their first gala swimming member. “We had 977 splashes and out of that, 426 personal best times were achieved,” McNamara continued.

“Overall, the gala was a huge success and we look forward to the next Long Course Gala, which will be taking place on the 15 to 16 November 2019. In between, the 50th Pupkewitz Schools gala will be taking place next weekend, on the 25 and 26 October 2019,” McNamara concluded.

“Well done to all the participants and Bank Windhoek wishes them all well in their preparation for the next gala. By being focused and goal driven, we believe that each individual swimmer will reach new heights this season,” said André le Roux Public Relations Manager at Bank Windhoek.



