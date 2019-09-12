Luanda takes over as Air Namibia chairperson

WINDHOEK - Air Namibia has confirmed the appointment of Escher Luanda as new chairperson of its board of directors, effective from Monday this week.

This follows the recent and unexpected resignations of the airline’s chairperson and vice-chairperson of the board Advocate Dee Sauls-Deckenbrock and Nangula Kauluma, respectively, who were initially entrusted to lead the airline until December 2021.

In addition, Air Namibia’s board resolved that a vice-chairperson would be appointed when the new board members are appointed. The remaining members of Air Namibia board of directors are Escher Luanda (chairperson), Heritha Muyoba, Willy Mertens and Capt Alois Nyandoro.

Luanda is described as a seasoned governance and ethics practitioner. He holds a B.Juris as well as an LLB degree, a postgraduate diploma in compliance and a master’s degree in business leadership. Luanda is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia and leads the Governance and Ethics Division at the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), where he is a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Xavier Masule, Air Namibia’s interim chief executive officer, said: “Air Namibia management and staff look forward to continue working with you during your tenure to elevate our national airline to greater heights. Your diverse knowledge, leadership, and commitment to excellent service delivery is our guiding force, as we carry the Namibian spirit locally and internationally.”

2019-09-12 07:37:09 18 hours ago