Lukato holds inaugural rally in Windhoek 

WINDHOEK – Leader of the little-known political outfit, the National Democratic Party (NDP) Martin Lukato held his inaugural rally in the run-up to the National Assembly and Presidential elections in Okuryangava.

At the rally on Saturday, Lukato attacked government on various issues, including unemployment, corruption, and to fight to keep Swapo away from power.

As in conformity with past NDP rallies, the meeting at Okuryangava open market was attended by only a handful supporters and sympathizers.

“It is hard to try to do a head count, but I am happy that more of you stream in and pack this place and this is fantastic. Thank you for coming out,” Lukato said.

“Let me start by saying, something is happening in Namibia right now, there is a wind of change. A wind that blows along the north, east, west and south which will bring new life and change,” he added.

Lukato said Namibians have and are still expressing their views on a range of national issues.

“Too many poor families can’t make ends meet, I cannot make ends meet, and you cannot make ends meet. Many seniors are living in poverty and poor shelters, including the unemployed youth and the majority poor Namibians,” said Lukato.

He said Namibia had enough of the same old debates and this is why political change is needed.

“Change that is now necessary because Namibia is running in circles for too long, we have replaced scandals with different scandals, and cannot tolerate anymore as some want to benefit from divisive politics,” said Lukato.

Lukato says Namibians deserve better, claiming that only by voting the NDP will Namibia’s change be realised.

“I am calling on you to go cast your vote on 13 and 27 November 2019, to mark your ballot for change and for NDP. Together, we can do this,” Lukato said.

He said the NDP’s first priority is to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

“We dare to look beyond old politics and have the audacity to ask for something better. Here, we dare to look cynicism directly in the eye, and have faith that the best has yet to come,” Lukato campaigns.

