Lukato makes big promises

WINDHOEK – National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Martin Lukato, who is known for his political theatrics, has made a slew of promises that include increasing the old age pension grant to N$2 600 and disability grant to N$2 400, if elected.

Lukato in his election manifesto, which he personally handed to New Era yesterday, said if he is elected, war veterans and former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) and Koevoet soldiers will receive a monthly allowance of N$2 400 per month.

“My government will introduce social grants of N$1 200 for all unemployed Namibians to earn income for a monthly living until such a person gets employment,” Lukato told New Era.

He said his government would also introduce national service for the youth who have completed their senior certificate to undergo five-year military service before they decide to take field jobs of their choice to reduce high unemployment.

“The NDP government will ensure that the reserve bank is owned and controlled by the state and its policies are linked to industrial development,” said the former police officer.

Furthermore, Lukato said his government will get rid of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and establish a new, independent body to conduct and run free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Also, he said his government will create factories in all 14 regions so that it provides employment to unemployed Namibians and to develop the country at large.

“The NDP government will introduce a motion in the parliament for the abolishment of the law reform and development commission in order to establish an independent law reform and development commission,” he said.

2019-10-03 07:37:05 4 hours ago