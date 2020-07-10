M-GEE holds ‘Black Lives Matter’ demo John Muyamba Entertainment Khomas

RUNDU – Rundu-based local artist Thomas Lucas, also known as M-GEE, along with other fellow youth in pursuit of relevance recently held a peaceful solidarity demonstration to join the world on the ongoing demonstration of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign.

The event was aimed at bringing the youth together in joining hands with the ongoing world demonstration based on ‘Black Lives Matter’, with 100 youths participating.

After the demonstration, the event had different motivational speakers who encouraged the youth on standing up for themselves and becoming productive to make a living – and not only cry unemployment but to engage in activities that bring bread to the table.

“We looked at the importance of business in general. We were also joined by award-winning artist Tulina Ndafyaalako, professionally known as Young T, who motivated fellow youths on entrepreneurship,” M-GEE said.

M-GEE encouraged the youth to familiarise themselves with the constitution, know their rights and live according to them.

“‘Black Lives Matter’ is a global campaign, intended to save the black race from racial brutality and ill-treatment it has been going through all over the globe, which has led blacks into living in fear on this planet,” said the ‘Fikulimwe’ hitmaker.

“It’s been an on-going fight, which started way back, where blacks have been losing their lives and getting jailed in injustice ways, but now it has come directly under the sun that one gets killed at daylight – like the death of George Floyd touched every soul in the world. These events have been going on for so long – and now, we are standing up for change,” added Young T.

The local artist wants the world to be in a better place, where whites and blacks live in perfect harmony without any racial discrimination.

“But to do that, we have to stand together for change. We have lost so many black people in racial brutality and many injustice ways. Now is the time, as the world has come together to condemn this. All we want is Africa to join the world on this,” noted Young T.

