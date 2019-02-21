Mahindra expands with Swakop showroom launch

Donna Collins

The Indian manufactured Mahindra has expanded its foot print in Namibia, with the official launch of its new Swakopmund showroom last Friday in - an innovative joint venture between Windhoek-based franchise holder Spes Bona Motor Co. and Cross Roads Car Sales.

These two dealership ‘giants’ have teamed up with what they claim as a “first under one roof merger”, combining the pre-owned vehicle showroom of Crossroads Car Sales, with the new vehicle Mahindra range which entered the Namibian market six years ago.

Peter Senekal (MD Spes Bona Motor Co) beamed with pride at the prospects of introducing the Mahindra range of vehicles to the Erongo Region, in particular the coast, saying that this was the second biggest licensed district of vehicles in the country, taking the mines into consideration

“Our Endeavour to operate the Mahindra coastal franchise out of Cross Roads Car Sales showroom is indicative of the difficult economic times we are all facing, and by joining hands on this duel venture, is a fast-forward approach to conducting business with a benefit to both parties,” said Senekal.

He mentioned that a launch range of Mahindra vehicles on display for the showroom, spotlighted their popular Pick-Up bakkies priced from N$190 000, which he claims is the sixth best-selling bakkie in the SADAC region, outselling their established rivals. Also, on offer was the launch special a Mahindra XUV 500 2.2 diesel AWD manual, going for a reduced N$320 000.

Meanwhile Basie Oosthuizen, owner of Cross Roads Car Sales, which is celebrating 25 years of business, stated that combining his pre-owned vehicle showroom with the Mahindra range of new vehicles is a step forward to offering the customer a wider choice. He also complimented Mahindra as being a global vehicle for the future.

He pointed out that with excellent pricing, quality and impressive specifications, the top-of the-range Mahindra Pick-Up double cab 4x4 diesel can get you behind the wheel of a bakkie that costs just N $310, 000 - estimated at half the price of top competing bakkies in this segment.

Other Mahindra models such as the Bolera 2.5 single cab 4x2 drop side diesel, is priced at N$175, 999, the eight-seater SUV Scorpio 2.2 4x4 diesel goes for under N$313 000 with the Mahindra KUV 1.2 petrol is just N$134 999.

Senekal mentioned that the full range will soon be made available at Mahindra Swakopmund, including the quirky Wrangler look alike - the Thar 4x4, with the service centre and parts outsourced.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise headquartered in India with operations spanning in more than 100 countries. Mahindra produces SUVs, saloon cars, pickups, lightweight commercial vehicles, heavyweight commercial vehicles, two wheeled motorcycles and even tractors.

The company has also expanded into other sub-Saharan countries and currently exports vehicles to as well as Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and Swaziland. Mahindra South Africa also has a powerful network in place to ensure the effective and efficient distribution of all parts in all areas of Southern Africa.

