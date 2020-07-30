Mahindra’s luxurious TUV300 refreshed for 2020 Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Mahindra’s bold TUV300 is now even bolder thanks to mid-life design and specification upgrade. The new model, which is not yet available locally but can be ordered with an approximate 21-day waiting period, features an updated front-end design and redesigned rear light cluster and rear spare wheel holder. It is initially only available in the top specification T8 model at an all-inclusive price of about N$265 000.

The most dramatic updates are visible from the front, where the TUV300 is fitted with a new-look grille, front headlamps, and new lower front bumper.

The grille is perhaps the boldest interpretation of Mahindra’s five-slot grille, with wide chrome-lined slats topped with a chrome lining and bold Mahindra grille. The headlamps have also been redesigned with a fresh carbon-black finish to merge with the black-and-chrome grille.

On the lower bumper, the air inlet has been widened and Mahindra has added two squared-off fog lamps as standard. These lamps and the new front scuff plate are finished in a metallic grey.

The dark motif is repeated on the sides, where the TUV300 now has muscular black side cladding between the squared off wheel arches.

At the rear, Mahindra has redesigned the rear-mounted spare wheel cover to feature a stylish X-design and have added a sporty rear spoiler as standard.

Other features, such as the high-mounted stop lamp, alloy wheels, electrically adjusted and colour coded rear-view mirrors and high ground clearance remain standard.

Inside the TUV300, the rugged interior theme remains, albeit with new silver detailing around the air vents and main controls. The interior is a product of Mahindra’s own designers and the team from the notorious design house Pininfarina, which is part of the Mahindra group.

Among the long list of standard features are power steering with steering mounted controls, an infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity and an in-built Voice Messaging system, electric windows, air conditioning, height adjustment for the front driver seat, rear-mounted Intellipark parking assistance and electric windows.

In addition to the luxury features, safety is taken care of with dual front airbags, a proprietary hydro-formed safety cell with impact absorbing channels and side impact bars and ABS brakes with Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

The TUV300 shares its mechanical platform with the Mahindra Scorpio, leaving no doubt about its tough and durable credentials. In the TUV300, this is translated into seating for seven occupants, rear-wheel drive and a tough ladder frame chassis.

Fitted to this durable ladder frame is Mahindra’s 1.5 mHawk turbo-diesel engine. In the TUV300, this engine features dual stage turbo charging and common rail direct injection for 73.5 kW of power at 3 750 rpm. The engine also delivers a healthy 240 Nm of torque between 1 600 rpm and 2 800 rpm, which is delivered to the driven wheels via a manual five speed gearbox.

The TUV300 is offered with a five-year / 90 000 km service plan and 3 year / 100 000 km comprehensive mechanical warranty and Roadside Assistance Service. Services, after the initial 10 000 km lubrication service, is done every 20 000 km.

With all features included as standard, the only choice left to potential buyers is the exterior colour. Four colours are available at launch, namely Lava Red, Diamond White, De Sat Silver and Sunset Orange.

2020-07-30 11:39:17 | 1 days ago