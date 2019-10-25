Makilla divorces UGU records to join Young Kasi Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Namibian upcoming artist, Makilla, who was signed under the UGU records owned by Singer and award-winning artist, Young T, says he has parted ways with the record label to join a group of five various artists, ‘Young Kasi’ label.

Makilla, real name Abraham Sheehama, this week explained to Entertainment Now! that even though he has found a new family, UGU remains his ‘daddy label’ and he will continue to be part of UGU even though he is trying to broaden his horizon and get assistance from different people.

“I’ve opened up to working with different imprints, like as of recent we are working on something with Young Kasi. There are some other deals in the pipeline that I cannot disclose right now but things are looking good,” he further explained.

The 26-year-old versatile artist rose to fame after featuring on Young T’s banger “Ndaflopa”, a publicity stunt that many thought was directed to producer M-Jay.

He said the affiliation with people like Young T and featuring him on one of his best songs exposed him to many people, which he considers as one of the greatest achievements of being part of UGU.

Makilla believes music to him is more than just a passion, he eats, drinks and lives music and it has always been a huge part of him.

“I guess the interest in music has always been there since childhood. We used to play drums with some of my cousins back then and after getting exposed to studios in Windhoek, I never looked back,” the ‘Peinge omhito’ singer explained, adding that his music is inspired by Young T, Exit, D Kandjafa and Sunny Boy.

Makilla said one of his hit songs ‘Wotcha’ has made it to Kwaito top 10 on Energy 100 for two consecutive weeks and that is how Young T saw potential in him.

He is currently working on his second album while looking forward to the new journey of music with Young Kasi.

“Young Kasi Music is more like a brotherhood than a label. We are simply just brothers working towards a common goal, which is pushing each other from underground to greater heights,” he said.

Makilla advises his fans to look out for his new album, as he has so much to offer in terms of good music and quality sound.

