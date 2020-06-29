Making hay while the sun shines Staff Reporter National Khomas

Josephina Mwashindange

Following consecutive debilitating droughts that devastated the crop and livestock sectors the recent rainy season has brought much relief to both commercial and communal farmers who have now recorded bumper harvests.

The ruinous drought experienced over the past years has seen many farmers in the northern areas flocking to Oshivelo in search of grass for their livestock.

“I am harvesting my produce, at the same time cutting grass for my animals. I want to make sure there is enough food for them,” said Rick Kukuri a former deputy finance minister in the Swapo-led government in the 90s.

More often grass is lost due to devastating veld fires, leaving nothing for livestock to graze on, a situation that leaves farmers with no option but to buy animal feed from local retailers.

Kukuri, who quit active politics in 2004 to become a full-time farmer, is more concerned about food security but believes there is enough land for food production if people focus on agriculture.

“Let us promote agricultural ideas and food security – why can we not produce our own food rather than import? Let us put our money where our future is, in order to address some of the challenges we are facing,” said Kukuri.

He is involved in both crop production and animal husbandry and suggested the focus should be more on transformation, especially in regions with fertile swathes of land and an abundance of underground water.

“But are we really encouraging the youth of this country to involve themselves in agriculture in order to fight unemployment. This is a question we should continue asking ourselves as much as we struggle to produce enough for all,” said Kukuri.

“I myself quit active politics because I knew I cannot be a politician for life – I worked for the government but my interest was more in agriculture and the fact that I had people that looked up to me. That is how I ended up farming,” he said.

