Malaysia wants to set up a university in Namibia

WI N D H O E K – Namibian Higher Commissioner to Malaysia Anne Mutelo has revealed that the Asian nation

wants to set up a university of technology in Namibia to foster the existing bilateral relations in the area of education.

!ere are also opportunities for Namibian students to study in Malaysia, and Namibia is keen to learn Malaysian education

system. Malaysia is one of Asia’s top education destinations.

In an interview with New Era, Mutelo who is in Namibia for a visit revealed these plans that Malaysia plans to set up a

campus in Okahandja. Mutelo came with a delegation of Malaysian tour operators and media representatives to

promote Namibia as a preferred tourist destination on their tourism familiarisation visit from October 7 to the 17th.

“We are already at an advanced stage. !e land has already been identified in Okahandja to set up the campus.”

Mutelo said the Malaysian government were supposed to start with construction in July so it could be launched by

November. She however could not reveal the cost involved in the project. “November is just around the corner. But we hope it will happen soon,” she is hopeful.

Another project on the cards she mentioned is the investment in the railway sector which a Malaysian company-SMH

railway want to set up in Usakos to manufacture locomotive products for SADC and Africa at large. Equally, she said her focus is on promotion of agricultural products. She said she would like to see Namibian grapes and dates in Malaysia.

However, she said she first have to convince the Malaysians to have dates and other meat products on their shelves,

saying one first need a Halal certification.

Further, she encouraged Namibians to pursue their studies in Malaysia, as scholarships are available but Namibians are not taking up the o%er. !e many who are studying there are supported by the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF). She noted they have a Malaysian technical cooperation programme where that government is funding

Namibians for capacity building in various fields such as agriculture, education and diplomacy.

Mutelo said Malaysia have many Namibian students of which some have already graduated during 2016 in the areas of vocational education. “All of them who graduated and returned home did not come knocking at government’s door. !ey are selfemployed as they have set up their own companies.” On tourism, Mutelo said both countries are promoting people to

people interaction and tourism so that more Malaysians visit Namibia. She said they are focusing and promoting cultural tourism through home-stay where Namibian families would stay with Malaysian ones.

The delegation visited some of the most tourism attractions in Namibia including Etosha National Park, coastal

towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund where the desert meets the sea, Divundu with its diverse and unique lodges,

Waterberg Plateau and Ovahimba communities in Opuwo. She said Malaysian nationals are looking at new exciting tourism destinations, hence she organised the tour operators and media professionals so they go back and tell good stories back home.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Namibia Hishamuddin Ibrahim, said besides their engagement in education,

they are strengthening trade ties with Namibia. He said Malaysia export balm oil and electronic products to Namibia.

Moreover, he is hopeful that Malaysia will soon start importing meat products once Halal certi#cation is done.

He called on Namibian business people to explore the existing gaps and export dates and grapes products

to Malaysia.

2018-10-17 09:07:10 2 months ago