Maltahohe youth receive leadership training

Hilma Hashange

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in Namibia recently funded a three-day leadership training to the members of the //Hudup cooperative,

a recently formed poultry project based in Uibes in the Daweb constituency as well as the Maltahöhe Action for Youth Development

in the Hardap region.

The training, which took place from 28 to 30 September in Maltahöhe, was facilitated by the Daweb constituency office and the Hardap

Regional Council. It focused on capacitating and equipping members of the project with leadership skills and sustainable development to be able to successfully run the project.

The 15 participants were trained on financial management, project management as well as bookkeeping and record keeping.

According to Claudia Gossow, project manager of KAS, the training is aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development and

youth empowerment in the region. “We believe that these training interventions will empower the members of the Uibes community and pave the road to success in the job creation front and thereby enhancing socio-economic development in the region,” said Gossow.

Chairperson of the Maltahöhe Action for Youth Development (MAYD), Ndapewa Vilho said that the training was a success and taught her

skills that she would use to lead her colleagues so that they can partake in community activities and not feel left out.

“We can now tackle any challenge that comes our way. I would like to encourage the youth not to feel left out and to stop always waiting on leaders and start acting today because people always say that we are the leaders of tomorrow, but we are actually leaders of today,” Vilho encouraged.

2020-10-06 09:51:32 | 2 days ago