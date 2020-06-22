Man accused of impregnating teen cousin

OMUTHIYA - A Grade 8 pupil from Oshikoto has fallen pregnant after her 36-year-old cousin allegedly sexually violated her.

The incident happened in Omuntele constituency during the month of May, according to Oshikoto police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua.

Katjiua added that the issue came to light last week Thursday when the 17-year-old victim started vomiting and complaining of abdominal pain.

“The victim was taken to the nearby clinic by her aunty where it was discovered that she is a month pregnant. Upon probing her she said her cousin was responsible for the pregnancy. It is alleged that, on the date in question during May, the victim was sleeping in the sitting room at daytime when the suspect pounced on her, removed her underwear and had sexual intercourse without consent. The two stay in the same house,” she said.

The suspect has since fled and investigations continue.

