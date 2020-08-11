Man accused of rape gets bail hearing

The second bail hearing of a 36-year-old man accused of repeatedly raping his girlfriend’s daughter is scheduled to take place next week in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Tobias Mareko, appeared before magistrate Linus Samunzala yesterday. During his court appearance the court scheduled his bail application to be heard on 19 August.

The court further informed Mareko that the prosecutor general has not yet pronounced herself in the case and has thus instructed the investigating officer to carry out further investigations.

Mareko, who has been in custody since his arrest in September 2019, attempted to apply for bail last year but his request was declined by the court.

At the time the court noted he faces serious criminal charges and it would not be in the public interest nor in the interest of the administration of justice to release him on bail while his case continued in court.

Furthermore, there were fears Mareko could potentially contact or indirectly contact the victim as he is still in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

Mareko currently faces multiple charges of rape for allegedly sexually violating the victim between 2015 and 2019.

The sexual violation of the victim allegedly started when she was 11 years old, according to court documents. The victim is now 16.

According to the social worker, she spoke to the victim’s mother, who informed her she only became aware of Mareko inappropriately touching the victim.

The victim is worried her mother is siding with the suspect, with whom she has been in a relationship for five years and the couple have a son.

The victim is no longer under the care of her mother and has been placed under the care of her paternal aunt.

The victim’s mother had informed her she wanted therapy for Mareko.

Mareko has, however, denied any wrongdoing, stating he was never caught having sexual intercourse with the minor.

Defence counsel Jan Wessels will represent Mareko for the bail hearing.

