Man arrested for toddler’s death 

SWAKOPMUND - A-27-year-old man from Karibib was arrested on Thursday last week in connection with the death of a one-year-old girl.

Crime coordinator for the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu revealed this on Friday, saying the suspect was expected to look after the toddler while the mother was at work. The 31-year-old woman allegedly left home around 06h00 and returned around 18h00 only to find her daughter dead.

Although details around the toddler’s death are still sketchy, police indicated that the mother found the little girl with several bruises all over her body.

She informed the police in Karibib that her daughter had been in the care of her boyfriend while she was at work.

The suspect was arrested the same evening and he is expected to appear today in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile a post-mortem is expected to be conducted this week in Walvis Bay to determine the cause of death.

