Man charged with girlfriend’s murder

WINDHOEK - The prosecution has decided to charge a 35-year-old man for the death of his live-in girlfriend who was brutally murdered and burnt on Sunday morning.

Accused Simon Amana Sheefeni, 35, faces three charges, being murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, arson and defeating the course of justice.

Sheefeni’s case was presented before Magistrate Johaness Shuuveni yesterday in Katutura Magistrate’s Court in his absence.

State prosecutor Idel Upindi informed the court that Sheefeni is currently receiving medical attention at Katutura State Hospital.

According to Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire. “The suspect has burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body. He is currently admitted at Katutura hospital under police guard,” explained Shikwambi.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita, 38, who died on Sunday at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement, Windhoek.

The deceased, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by her boyfriend who fled the scene afterwards. New Era is informed their relationship was marred with violence.

It is thought that the suspect covered Kasita with blankets, poured paraffin on her and set her alight. New Era also learnt that the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before a fight but failed.

Sheefeni was arrested on Monday in Northern Industrial Area. He has been hiding and sleeping under a bridge near NamPower, according to the police.

The police further added that the accused suffered from fatigue from where he was hiding and approached people at a service station in the area and asked them to pray for him. The people allegedly alerted the police after they saw he had fire wounds and there was a suspect being sought by the police following Sunday’s incident.

Sheefeni is expected to appear in court on January 30, 2020 after the court postponed his case in order to give the police ample time to complete their investigations.



