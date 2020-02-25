Man denies raping girlfriend’s daughter 

A man who was arrested for sexually violating his girlfriend’s daughter between 2015 and 2019 has denied any wrongdoing.

The accused, Tobias Mareko, took a no guilty plea to the charge of rape when he tendered his preliminary plea on Friday in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

The sexual violation against the victim allegedly started when she was 11 years old, according to court documents. The victim is now 15 years old.

Having tendered his preliminary plea, prosecutor Like Phelem informed the court that Mareko’s docket would be summarised and forwarded to the prosecutor general’s office.

Consequently, magistrate Linus Samunzala postponed the matter to 25 May for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the matter. Mareko has been remanded in police custody until his scheduled appearance in court.

During his failed bail hearing, Mareko strongly denied any wrongdoing. In his defence, he was allegedly never caught having sexual intercourse with the minor.

However, the social worker who assessed the minor, testified the alleged sexual abuse started with Mareko getting into bed with the victim.

This, according to testimony entered during the bail hearing, ultimately progressed to him touching the victim inappropriately on the breast, buttocks and private parts.

The victim has said she is worried her mother was siding with the suspect with whom she has been in a relationship with for five years and shares a son.

According to the social worker, she spoke to the victim’s mother, who informed her she was only aware of Mareko’s inappropriately touching the victim.

The mother informed her that she recommended Mareko’s therapy.

The woman is unwilling to walk away from her relationship with the suspect, citing she has worked hard for it, according to the therapist.

She allegedly informed the therapist the victim ‘seduced’ her alleged abuser.

The victim is currently no longer under the care of the mother.

Local defence attorney Jan Wessels is representing Mareko in the matter.

–mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-02-25 07:09:26 | 4 hours ago