Man fights for his life after stabbing

RUNDU - Haikera Asser Kampanza, 24, is fighting for his life in the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, where he was rushed at midnight on Saturday after he was stabbed with a knife.

“A case of attempted murder was opened on Saturday, and the incident happened at about 00h00 Friday night at Mile 20 village along the Rundu-Grootfontein road in Kavango West Region.

The suspect used an Okapi knife to stab the complainant on his left hand side of his chest, and he sustained serious injury.

When he was visited in hospital by the investigator, his condition was found to be critical,” said the Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, who confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Mbumba informed New Era that the suspect was arrested and will appear in court on Monday (today).

2018-11-26 09:10:49 1 months ago