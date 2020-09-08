Man held for allegedly raping minors 

A 53-year-old man was arrested at the weekend for the alleged rape of two minor girls aged seven and eight during July this year. According to police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the alleged crimes were reportedly committed on a farm outside Usakos. “It is believed the victims allegedly went to collect firewood when the suspect approached them and had sexual intercourse with them,” she explained. He is due to appear in the Usakos Magistrate’s Court this week. At Keetmanshoop on Friday, between 16h00-17h00, at Westdene suburb, a 20-year-old woman was also raped by a known suspect. “The suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim through the anus with a condom, without her consent. The suspect is not yet arrested, and police investigation continues,” said Shikwambi.

2020-09-08 10:10:04 | 11 hours ago