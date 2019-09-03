Man killed for spanking child

WINDHOEK – A twenty-eight-year-old man was murdered for allegedly spanking his brother-in-law’s child over the weekend.

The deceased, John Matroos, 28, died after he was stabbed with a knife once on the left side of his neck.

According to Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, an argument erupted when the deceased allegedly beat the suspect’s child.

“The suspect then took a knife and stabbed the deceased. It is believed that the deceased and the suspect are brothers- in-law,” explained Shikwambi.

The 25-year-old suspect has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing in the matter. The incident occurred in Plakkerskamp, Karasburg on Saturday.

In an unrelated incident, a case of rape was reported in Kahenge on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a 49-year-old man sexually violated a 12-year-old minor girl at Mupini village, Kavango West Region.

“It is alleged that the suspect undressed the victim and had sexual intercourse without her consent. The suspect was arrested and he is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court today,” said Shikwambi.

The police in Otjiwarongo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing eight suspects in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder.

It is alleged that three victims were coming from the single quarters when they were approached by eight male persons who surrounded them. In the process one of the victims, aged 24, was shot in the left waist and robbed of his wallet containing N$700, as well as his shoes. Another victim, age unknown, was also shot, in the left leg, and robbed of her cellular phone. The third victim, also unknown age, was allegedly assaulted and also robbed of her cellular phone. The unknown suspects thereafter fled and were still not yet arrested. Some spent cartridges were collected from the scene.

The incident occurred near Assembly Church in the graveyard of Orwetoveni suburb, Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

2019-09-03 07:11:56 9 hours ago