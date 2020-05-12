Man kills self after assaulting nurses Selma Ikela National Khomas

A police investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man committed suicide shortly after assaulting two nurses at the Katutura state hospital on Friday morning. Jason Tuhafeni committed suicide by hanging himself in one of the hospital wards.

According to the police crime report issued yesterday, Tuhafeni used a hoodie jacket lace to commit the act. “It is alleged that Jason Tuhafeni assaulted two nurses on duty and afterwards, he tied a hoodie jacket’s lace (similar to a shoelace) around his neck and committed suicide by hanging himself on the door at ward six,” read the police report. In an unrelated matter, police opened a culpable homicide after a nine-year-old boy died when he fell off a trailer. The incident happened at Farm Abbabis in the Karibib district. The victim has been identified as Tate-Okwati Mathias, a grade 3 learner at Eben-Ezer Primary School in Karibib. He fell off a trailer, hit his head on the ground and died on the spot.

Police alleged Mathias’ 52-year-old father, who is employed at the farm, drove an un-roadworthy Toyota pick-up, pulling a trailer to go fetch water at a water point on the same farm with his two sons on the back of the trailer. The police said, on their way back home, the younger son fell off the trailer. The suspect is not yet arrested. In the Hardap region, a 30-year-old woman committed suicide by overdosing herself with tablets in

Rehoboth on Sunday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Reme Dorette Mouton. At Outapi, a 66-year-old man shot himself with a firearm in the chest and died on the spot yesterday morning.

His next of kin were informed.

– sikela@nepc.com.na

