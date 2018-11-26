Man loses bail appeal in girlfriend’s murder

WINDHOEK – A man who stands accused of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and mother of his two children in Otjiwarongo in 2016 following an argument at a bar will remain in custody after the dismissal of his bail appeal in the Windhoek High Court last week.

Businessman Rudolf Gowaseb, 57, is facing one count each of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm in contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

The charges emanate from the death of nursing student Ricarda Naobes who was shot in December 2016 at a bar in Orwetoveni residential area of Otjiwarongo.

In a judgement dismissing the appeal of Gowaseb against a decision by a magistrate not to grant him bail, Judge Nate Ndauendapo said he was not persuaded that the learned magistrate was wrong in refusing to grant Gowaseb bail.

Gowaseb was previously convicted of attempted murder when he tried to kill his then girlfriend 29 years ago.

“Releasing the appellant on bail will not be in the interest of the administration of justice. In my respectful view the learned magistrate did not err in refusing bail. There is no doubt that the appellant will go to prison for a very long jail term, if convicted,” said Judge Ndauendapo.

According to police reports, Gowaseb and Naobes were involved in a heated argument at a bar in Otjiwarongo before the fatal incident. Naobes was later seen running away from the bar followed by Gowaseb with a gun. According to witnesses, Gowaseb fired several shots, with one hitting Naobes in the leg. Having fallen to the ground, Gowaseb allegedly shot Naobes at close range, which consequently led to her instant death.

Gowaseb allegedly drove off after the fatal incident.

Gowaseb has denied guilt, saying that he had suffered temporary insanity due to provocation and intoxication. He noted that he could not recall all the events that led to the death of Naobes.

Judge Ndauendapo noted that gender-based violence has reached a crisis point in the country and it is the duty of the courts to ensure justice prevails.

2018-11-26 09:15:12 1 months ago