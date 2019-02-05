Man loses life over N$10

WINDHOEK - A 45-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed two people, killing one and injuring the other over N$10. The incident happened on Sunday early morning at Sonderwater Rehoboth. Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the suspect stabbed the deceased on the left side of the chest with a knife and the victim died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saul van Wyk. “Thereafter he also stabbed another victim, 29, on the left side of the chest and upper-arm after a quarrel over N$10,” stated Kanguatjivi. He said the victim was rushed to the hospital and admitted under serious condition.

In a similar incident involving money, a 34-year-old soldier was arrested after shooting a 22-year-old woman following an argument over N$30. It is alleged the woman borrowed from someone else using the soldier’s name. The incident happened on Saturday at a house in Ohalushu village at about 09h00. “The soldier shot the victim twice with a 9mm CZ browning pistol in the leg and abdomen,”Kanguatjivi stated. He said the victim is receiving treatment at Engela District Hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition. Kanguatjivi said the firearm was confiscated.

Police at Rundu opened a case of suicide after a 45-year-old member of Namibian Defence Force shot himself in the head and died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Namulombo Gabriel. The incident happened on Friday evening at 26 Artillery Military Base in Rundu.

Kanguatjivi said no suicide report was found at the scene.

