Man shoots ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself

WINDHOEK - As Namibia and the rest of the world marked the end of the 16 days of activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Monday, a 27-year-old woman tragically lost her life on the same day at the hands of her ex-boyfriend who later turned the gun on himself instantly taking his life.

According to the weekly crime report issued by the NamPol spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the suspect who was identified as 48-year-old Keib Diedrich allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Monalisa Uibagub Xoagus with a 9mm pistol and thereafter, fatally shot himself.

Shikwambi said the two were in relationship for five years but Xoagus allegedly decided to end their relationship, a move that angered him and possibly led to the fatal shooting. The incident happened on Monday at about 21h00 in Crater Street in Dorado Park.

Commenting on the incident, the Khomas Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua expressed dismay that GBV continues unabated, stressing that there was a need to revise current strategies in order to assess what is working. “We are putting in all our efforts and resources in addressing GBV, yet something else is happening. What is it that we are not doing right?” queried the governor who spoke at the Regional AIDS Coordinating Committees meeting yesterday.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls. The campaign runs every year from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December

In a similar incident, police opened a murder case after a taxi driver, a 32-year-old man identified as Isaak Shimbwale Shilinge, who was either stoned or stabbed to death was found lying half naked a few metres from the car on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a passerby saw a taxi parked under a tree in the riverbed along (Matshishi) road and upon closer look saw a half-naked body of a male person lying few metres away from the vehicle and covered in blood,” stated Shikwambi.

Shilinge was discovered at about 04h30 along Matshishi gravel road. Shikwambi said the police was alerted and no arrest has been made yet and investigations continue.

Furthermore, a 25-year-old man was stabbed with a knife on the back and chest and died instantly at Havana informal settlement on Monday. The deceased was stabbed by a 31-year-old man after allegedly quarrelling over money. The deceased was identified as Henock Tangeniomwene Naitembu. The suspect, who is aged 31, has been arrested.

2018-12-12 09:50:44 21 days ago