Man shoots himself with neighbour’s gun

A 23-year-old man who borrowed his neighbour’s shotgun to kill his dog allegedly shot himself on Saturday afternoon at Ombugayamunyoko village in Oshana region. “It is alleged that Naftal Junias Shukifeni (23) shot himself with the neighbour’s shotgun after he allegedly borrowed the gun to go kill his dog,’’ stated the weekly crime report issued this week.

In an unrelated matter, a 79-year-old man who was sitting in his yard in Bethanie was struck by a bullet from a firearm when his neighbour and son were wresting for a firearm during a fight on Saturday evening. The incident happened at Schellendorf location in Bethanie.

The police report stated the 62-year-old male and his 35-year-old son were arguing when the son drew a knife and thereafter his father took out a firearm.

“They wrestled for the firearm and during the wrestling, a shot went off striking a neighbour who was sitting in another yard,” reported the police. The victim was treated at the hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition. No arrest has been made yet and the firearm was confiscated

In addition, the body of a member of the Namibia Defence Force (50) who was reported missing on Sunday was found floating in water at Gammams bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased is identified as Abraham Kambundu Kashihakumwa who was stationed at Suiderhof military base in Windhoek.

Police at Onaanda opened a case of inquest after a one year and two months boy drowned in a bucket of tombo on Saturday morning at Onanyalala village. The deceased is identified as Andreas Hinahonde Amakali. His next of kin were informed.

-sikela@nepc.com.na

2020-03-25 07:38:55 | 3 hours ago