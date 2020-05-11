Marco donates fish, sanitisers Staff Reporter National Khomas

LÜDERITZ - Marco Fishing recently came on board donating three tons of frozen fish and sanitisers.

They gave hand satitisers, surface sanitisers, a fumigation gun to decontaminate surfaces of the virus and disposable personnel protective equipment (PPEs) to the //Karas regional council.

The first batch worth N$78 000 of fish, PPEs and sanitisers that will help the coastal town to battle Covid-19 was handed over to Jan Scholtz, the chairperson of the //Karas council who also heads the constituency Disaster Risk Management Committee.

The second donation was handed over to the mayor of Lüderitz , Brigitte Fredericks. This donation also consisted of hand sanitisers, surface sanitisers, a fumigation gun, surgical gloves, cleaning material and disposable personnel protective equipment (PPEs).

Scholtz thanked Marco Fishing and said, “It is a privilege and great honour for me to be trusted with the task of extending our gratitude to Marco Fishing Company to have contributed to make this event a reality. Your instrumental commitment towards the residents/inhabitants about the effect of Covid-19 speaks volume towards the development of this town and region. I am sure that the inhabitants are very pleased with your company’s gesture.”

“To help pull up our people out of hunger and poverty – it must start here in this town - it is vital that strict measures are put in place to contain the spread of the virus, but also no one must die of hunger during Covid-19 - and you heard that call.”

Councillor Fredericks expressed her appreciation towards Marco Fishing. She added that Marco Fishing is one of the fishing companies in LÜDERITZ that are committed to social responsibilities and always reach out to the community where the need arises.

She added that some of the donated equipment will be handed over to the local hospital, while others will be used for the street vendors.

The mayor also mentioned that she is aware of the regular contributions by Marco Fishing to the community, namely donations of fish to soup kitchens and vulnerable people throughout the year and providing assistance to students with study bursaries, to mention a few.

