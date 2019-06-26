Marijuana dealer jailed for seven years

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Regional Court sentenced a man who recently got convicted for dealing in cannabis worth N$228 000 to seven years imprisonment.

Magistrate Elina Nandago sentenced Victus Makono, 54, to serve 10 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended for five years on condition he is not convicted for dealing in cannabis during the period of suspension.

Makono has been standing trial on a charge of drug dealing. He was arrested after the police found three multi-coloured bags containing 76 kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth N$228 000. The drugs were found by the police at his family home during a raid on December 24, 2009.

Testifying during the trial, Namibian police, Warrant Officer Linus Mutali informed the court that they arrested Makono in December 2009 following a tip off from a member of public and thereafter they carried out a raid at his home.

“I was given information about a shack or a house where dagga has been kept,” explained Mutali during his testimony of the events that led to Makono’s arrest.

Further stating that as they raided the home, they discovered three multicoloured bags hidden under the bed in the main bedroom of the house. “I opened the three bags and I found that the bags contained brown parcels,” said Mutali.

Makono, who was not present when the police carried out the raid at his home, was later called by his wife as per police instructions.

Upon his arrival, he was informed of the contents found in his home which consequently resulted in his arrest.

However, Makono maintained his innocence during the trial, denying all allegations leveled against him by the prosecution by tendering a no guilty plea when his trial started. In his defence, although the drugs were found at his home they allegedly belong to a certain Rambo.

