Marking of Grade 10, 12 exam scripts underway

WINDHOEK- The Directorate of National Examinations and Assessment in charge of protecting the integrity of national examinations has described the marking process for the Grade 10 and Grade 12 higher levels as going smooth.

Its main objective is to successfully administer the examination and certification functions of the national school examinations namely, the Junior Secondary Certificate the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level and the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Higher Level examinations as well as the semi-external end of primary (Grade 7) examination.

This year, about 56 534 Grade 12 fulltime and part-time learners registered for Ordinary Level subject exams compared to the 17 973 fulltime and part-time learners who registered for Grade 12 Higher level.

For Grade 10, a total number of 56 112 fulltime and part-time learners registered this year for the junior secondary certificate examination. Director for examinations Clementine-Tsumis Garises told New Era that there are 3091 markers to complete the marking process, which is underway.

“The markers are already busy marking. The process is going smooth. The markers for Grade 10 will mark until the 30th of November and then Grade 12 Ordinary level will be until the 2nd of December and Grade 12 Higher level will be until the 23rd of November,” she noted.

Further, she revealed that Grade 10 and Grade 12 Higher level results will be out before Christmas.

Last year, 51 120 candidates comprising of 21 104 full-time and 30 016 part-time candidates were registered for Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (Grade 12) examination at 175 senior secondary schools and 122 part-time tuition centres.

The number of markers who were involved in the marking of the Grade 12 answer scripts was 812 compared to 805 in 2015.

About 2 430 candidates for the 2016 Grade 10 examinations who are 17 years and younger were allowed to repeat in 2017. For the 2015 Grade 10 examinations, 3 432 candidates were allowed to repeat in 2016 and 2258 (65.8 percent) qualified for admission to Grade 11 in 2017.

The main functions of the Directorate of National Examinations and Assessment are to provide a national assessment and certification service for the school system, to assist in enhancing the quality of education and with the monitoring of educational standards.

It aims to continuously monitor and improve the security of examinations and the efficiency of regional examination offices, heads of examination centres and invigilators and to provide information and statistics for the monitoring of quality and standards in the education system.



2018-11-09 09:16:11 1 months ago