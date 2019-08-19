Mass housing programme on track

WINDHOEK - Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, has confirmed that the mass housing project is still in full swing, as only one component of the project involving government providing finance and employing a contractor is on hold.

The mass housing project was the brainchild of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba to address the country’s critical housing crisis, with a promise to build 148 000 houses by 2030.

Mushelenga told New Era over the weekend that other components of the programme such as: providing support to community-led groups such as the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) was never stopped.

He said the Build Together Programme has also recommenced.

“Public–private partnership (PPP) was never stopped, servicing of land was never stopped,” Mushelenga said, adding that his ministry is reviewing the ministry’s blueprint and preparation of the implementation strategy.

He said up to the end of June this year, there were 92 completed and unoccupied credit-linked houses.

Instead of offloading the houses, Mushelenga said the bank and financial institutions for mortgages, the government through National Housing Enterprises (NHE) are now offering loans to the beneficiaries.

“To date, all completed social houses are occupied,” he reiterated.

When asked how much government spent on renovating those houses that were vandalised, Mushelenga said he does not have the figures but he is waiting for the amount spent on security and renovation from the finance officials.

Meanwhile, NHE confirmed to New Era that its mandate, in relation to the Mass Housing Programme, solely remains to sell the completed houses to identified beneficiaries.

According to NHE spokesperson, Eric Libongani, NHE is in no way involved in the construction process.

“NHE’s mandate to appoint contractors, to supervise and to approve the construction processes was removed and now rests directly with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development,” he said.



