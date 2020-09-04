Masule matter to be heard next week in High Court Roland Routh Courts & Crime Khomas

The matter in which Anti-Corruption Commission chief investigator, Phelem Masule, is suing Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila over his

unceremonious removal as chief of investigations and prosecutions barely a few days after he attained the promotion will only be heard next week Thursday.

Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Eileen Rakow made the announcement yesterday after she was addressed by lawyers Dennis Khama and Ramon Maasdorp. According to the lawyers there was a mix-up with the date on which the matter was scheduled and they could not complete their court papers on time and thus asked for the postponement.

Khama, who is acting on behalf of Masule on instructions from Shakwa Nyambe, will file his answering papers, including his heads of argument on Monday next week. Maasdorp, instructed by the Government Attorney and assisted by Freddy Khadila, who is representing the Prime Minister, the President, the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Government will file his papers on Tuesday.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila indicated that she will oppose the application together with Paulus Noa, the PSC and the President.

Noa in an affidavit filed with the court said that he is opposed to Masule being reinstated in the position of chief of investigations and prosecutions as they

already installed someone in an acting position and pending the outcome of the application in due course it will cause disruption.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila claims that she has not made up her mind as yet and the decision to recall Masule is not final as she is still investigating claims of irregularities.

Masule was promoted to the position on recommendation of the PSC after applying for the advertised position and attending interviews. However, shortly after he occupied his new position, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, set aside the promotion without reasons being advanced.

Masule lodged a two-fold application. First he wants an order on an urgent basis interdicting the prime minister from implementing her decision of setting aside

his promotion and secondly a review of the decision in due time.

In the meantime, he is asking the High Court for an order reinstating him in the senior position at the ACC pending the outcome of the review proceedings.

2020-09-04 11:04:33 | 19 hours ago