Top Trending: Me Tresia is angry with you Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The top trending clip is hailing from Ompangela in the Oshikoto Region. It shows Tresia Kalipi-Iivula’s nuptial to Matheus Iivula.

In the 1:02 clip, Kalipi-Iivula can be heard saying the elders should hurry up so that she can go to her husband because marriage is scarce. “Aakulupe naya endelele, ngaye onda hala okuya komusamane gwandje; oondjokana odha pumba,” she said.

The video, which was uploaded by Job Amupanda on 14 January 2020 on Facebook, has so far garnered more than 600 comments and has been shared more than 1 000 times and has more than 11 000 views on his Instagram page.

“It seems my cousin was randomly taking videos of the wedding and later on loaded it on our WhatsApp group. Obviously, somebody took it to other social media sites,” Kalipi-IIvula revealed to Entertainment Now!

She suspects that one of her friends uploaded it on Facebook. “I am really angry; my husband is not impressed with how things unfolded, and I was just having fun with the family. When I was saying I want my husband, it was a joke among my people,” said Kalipi-Iivula, who told Entertainment Now! that she is contemplating on suing whoever might be responsible for that.

Kalipi-Iivula advised Namibians to refrain from taking videos of others without consent, as it might ruin families, relationships, reputation and images of individuals being captured.

2020-01-17 11:26:03 | 6 days ago