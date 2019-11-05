Meatco members nominate new directors Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - The chairperson of the Meatco board convened a Meatco special members’ meeting on 1 November 2019. At the meeting, 247 Meatco producers attended to nominate new directors of the organisation. By virtue of a letter dated 22 August 2019, the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Alpheus !Naruseb requested, as per section 5 (3) of the Meat Corporation of Namibia Act, Act 1 of 2001, Meatco’s board chairperson, to convene meetings of the various interest groups for purposes of nominating four persons per eligible interest groups for his further consideration.

Speaking at meeting the outgoing chairperson of the Meatco board, Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, said, “once these nominations are finalised. The names of the candidates nominated will be forwarded to the minister for his further consideration. The minister will then inform us later during this year or next year who he has intrusted to lead this organisation”.

The current Meatco board term comes to an end on 22 February 2020, where they would have served two terms following their extension during 2017.



2019-11-05 08:28:38 | 2 hours ago