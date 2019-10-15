Meatco, Red Cross permit update

WINDHOEK - The Red Cross permit that the Meatco Windhoek abattoir has been operating under due to a load received from the surveillance zone comes to an end at the end of October 2019.

To add to this, animals sent back to the establishment of origin by the Directorate of Veterinary Services would result in the establishment’s closure and placement under quarantine for at least 30 days.

A media statement released by Meatco on their website reads that they will inform producers accordingly, should there be any changes.

To this effect, Meatco urges producers to continue adhering to the conditions on the Sales Advice with all required documentation accompanying the cattle delivered to the export abattoir.





2019-10-15 07:05:04 10 hours ago