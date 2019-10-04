Meatco still searching for substantive CEO

WINDHOEK - Almost three years since Meatco parted ways with its CEO Vekuii Rukoro in March 2017, the company is yet to appoint a substantive head.

Board chairperson Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun yesterday announced that they have appointed the company’s finance, human resource, information technology and administration executive Angus Claassen, as the new acting CEO.

Claassen took over from acting CEO Jannie Breytenbach, who had replaced Ingo Schneider.

Schneider acted in the position following the departure of Rukoro in 2017.

Namundjebo-Tilahun yesterday said the board’s decision to rotate the role of acting CEO is in line with good corporate governance practices and adheres to legislation.

“Claassen appointment is effective 1 October 2019. The board of directors further extend profound gratitude to Breytenbach who was instrumental in the turn-around strategy which was executed during the past year,” she said in a media statement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing acting CEO Breytenbach. Thank you for being there when everybody else jumped ship – you were determined to stay on and steer this ship into a different direction. Thank you too, to the Meatco staff members for your team work and dedication towards this company.”

She said the parastatal is currently in the process of recruiting a substantive CEO.

Efforts to get comment from Namundjebo-Tilahun as to when the parastatal can expect a substantive CEO proved futile as her phone was seemingly off.

Meanwhile, in April last year, the company shortlisted seven candidates for the CEO post.

Those shortlisted at the time, New Era understands were among others former Meatco executive for livestock procurement Vehaka Tjimune, Meatco senior IT manager Louis Becker, a certain Andre Snyman and the founding CEO of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology Dr Eino Emvula, who is currently the chief operations officer at Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

Former New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) CEO Dr Audrin Mate was reportedly also shortlisted.

In May this year, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste wrote to Namundjebo-Tilahun asking for an explanation on the delay of appointing a CEO.

The Meatco board in March 2017 sent Rukoro on forced leave, pending an investigation over a number of administrative issues.

His suspension followed a lengthy collision course with the company’s board of directors.

Rukoro and Meatco later agreed to a N$3 million separation package.

2019-10-04 07:26:37 5 hours ago