Meatco to punish producers who abuse their slaughter bookings

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - Meatco last week issued a special notice to inform producers that it will with immediate effect regard all deliveries that belong to third parties as a no show and will thus penalise the responsible producers as such on their merit points.

This follows after it was discovered that certain producers with very good merit points misuse the system and are selling or giving their bookings to other producers who under normal circumstances would have to wait for their slaughter turn like everyone else.

“We believe that this move will give hope to those producers on the long unallocated waiting list that honestly await their turn as per merit point. Meatco has a merit point system in place which regulates the flow of animals to Meatco facilities. This system is accepted by producers as a fair one,” said the executive for Livestock Procurement Andre Mouton. Meatco also informed producers that they have until the end of June to make advance booking requests for the months of August, September, and October. Producers will not be able to make advance bookings for September and October after June 30.

“This provision has been made due to the number of producers with unallocated cattle; the advanced booking will then help Meatco to accommodate as many producers as possible. Stretching the booking period to three months allows sufficient booking space and will give producers ease of mind during these trying times of drought,” the company announced.

2019-06-25 10:21:04 27 minutes ago