Memorial service held for awareness on religious freedom

WINDHOEK – A memorial service was recently held in Windhoek in order to create awareness on religious freedom and protection of human rights.

Organised by the Human Rights Association for Victims of Coercive Conversion Programmes (HAC), the memorial service was also aimed at commemorating the murder of coercive conversion of Ji-in Gu, a South Korean national in December 2017.

Ji-in Gu was kidnapped and confined in a recreational lodge, and found dead after her parents allegedly suffocated her for not wanting to participate in a religious conversion programme.

On 29 December 2017, a 27-year-old Ji-in Gu was killed while she was being held captive at a secluded recreational lodge in Hwasun, South Korea. She was bound and gagged by her parents, an act which led to her being suffocated to death. Her parents were held responsible for her death but the real culprits behind the murder are said to be the pastors from the Christian Council of Korea (CCK).

“The organisers hosted this special service with an aim to create awareness and educate the public about the devastating effects of what human rights abuses have on families and individuals,” according to a press release issued by Jackson Kakororo of the HAC.

“Since her untimely death, Ms Gu’s life has been a testimony to the gross violation of human rights and religious freedom in South Korea by coercively converting people from one Christian denomination to another, added Kakororo.

He said the HAC wanted to pay tribute to people who lost their lives and whose human rights have been violated by powerful organisations and people who abuse their authority for monetary gain.

“By commemorating the young life lost in Ji-in Gu, the HAC would like to honour what Ms Gu wrote: “Please help innocent people by legislating a new law that does not discriminate against religions,” added Kakororo.

“The HAC believes that the public should be aware of what is happening worldwide in order to be watchful and careful about similar activities in Namibia and ask the public to join hands and be united against these crimes against humanity,” further said Kakororo.



2019-01-15 09:58:19 5 hours ago