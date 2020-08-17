Mental Health Conversations - Forging a holistic lifestyle in the midst of uncertainty Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

“Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling some five balls in the air. They are work, family, health, friends and spirit and you’re keeping all of these in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls- family, health, friends and spirit are made of glass. If you drop one of these they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged or even shattered. They will never be the same. You must understand that and strive for it”.



Every awaking moment of our lives is a risk. We don’t know what is going to happen the next moment although we may have made plans. The increasing cases of COVID is heightening the uncertainty as what we have previously known as normalcy is becoming a mere memory for most of us. However, life has to continue and we have to deal with the fear, worry, stress and anxiety coupled with uncertainty as we forge a new normal. Important to note as we recreate our lives, is that we are social, emotional, physical, mental and spiritual beings according to psychology.

In order for us to function holistically, more so, during these challenges times we need to learn to aim for balance in all aspects. Sometimes, it may be difficult to strike this balance especially, when you are the sole provider for your family which is the case in our context as there are more single headed households.

However, when we fail to reach equilibrium we compromise our health and wellbeing and inadvertently, this will impact the lives of those around us. What then is the point in living life if we cannot fully engage in all areas that makes us human? Concepts such as the Wheel of Life gives us insight into areas of our lives that we may have neglected.

Basically, it is a tool used in therapy to help clients identify how they can divide their time and to be intentional about living an all-inclusive lifestyle. By doing so clients are enabled to live a more satisfactory, fulfilling and happy lives. I

t is a personal right to live a fulfilling and meaningful life even when we are phased by pandemics like the corona virus. We cannot put our lives on hold while we are waiting for the virus to pass as we don’t know the outcome. In the meanwhile, we need to live through the storm, the anxiety and the uncertainty.

All we have to do is live consciously and tailor make our own wheel of life as long as it covers our basic needs which are social, emotional, physical, mental and spiritual.

Ensure, to indulge in a hobby no matter how trivial you may think it is and stay connected with family and friends, have a meal, carve a spiritual journey and don’t forget to make money whether it is through entrepreneurship or going to your 9-5 job.

Commit to living a holistic life. Anything has a potential for value only if its value is valued.

Justine /Oaës bi-weekly articles - Justine /Oaës can be reached at oaesjustine@gmail.com



2020-08-17 16:15:44 | 20 hours ago