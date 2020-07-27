Mid West releases About that time EP Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

KARIBIB - In what was initially supposed to be an album, Mid West decided to release an Ep titled ‘About that time’. The duo’s name (Mid West) originates from where their hometown Karibib is located on the Namibian map.

The group consists of Brezhnev Hafe !Gonteb also known as Jafeni ThaMack Ripper and Ricardo Richard Esau stage name Cycksee.

They told Entertainment Now! that Erongo region is known for Damara punch music, so when people started inviting them to shows to perform, they started in front of 10 people, which grew eventually. ‘’We performed for 10 people once, until one-day Ouh Mannitjie and the Legendary M.Connection Band asked us to perform, eish! it was what I can say kind of like a lounge show and we nailed it. From there onwards when we perform, it was always in front of large crowds and the people loved our music,’’ they said.

ThaMack Ripper explained that their style is different because they own what they do and not imitate what everyone is doing. ‘’You have a certain style that is Southern and everyone sounds the same but they differ from what story they tell. We bring that uniqueness, ok some say it is kind of like Bone Thugs and Harmony. All I know is, we love what we do and will never change it,’’ ThaMack Ripper said.

On the EP, they worked with Dj Lacos and Dj Krysto who also form part of the Mid West crew. Production credits go to Elvo, Arafaath, K-Bozz with the duo producing some of the tracks as well.

About time was also inspired by their interaction with their family (they do not call them fans because they believe they are family) and would want to make them happy with this offering. ‘’We want to diversify our music from what is currently trending. For example if Kizomba was what everyone was doing, everyone would dance the same way, no one would then do Kwaito, Crunk, or B.boy. People from Karibib are beautiful and supportive not just for the established artists and also homegrown ones. Die vibe daar is Voelig papa,” he ended.

– slunyangwe@nepc.com.na

