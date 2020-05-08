‘Migub’ not a recognised traditional leader Selma Ikela National Khomas

The Damara King’s Council does not recognise Frans ‘Migub’ /Goagoseb as a traditional leader and has distanced itself from his action where he was recorded whipping a member of the LGBT community in Gobabis last month. In a statement, the Damara King Council Youth chairperson Bebe /Huseb said they were concerned with media reports suggesting that /Goagoseb was a Damara chief. “Beside the above, the youth of the Damara King’s Council states that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people are human too and should be considered and treated in a human manner and not as animals. They should be treated with dignity and respect,” remarked /Huseb. He stated the LGBT are practicing and exercising their activities within their constitutional rights. /Goagoseb was recorded whipping ‘Daniel ‘Ashanti’ Koos while tied to a chair after he allegedly extorted money from /Goagoseb by pretending to be a young woman that the former presidential candidate was interested in.

When /Goagoseb found out Koos was not the woman he was interested, he allegedly assaulted him. /Goagoseb and the two other suspects Lukas Namuyeya (22) alongside Gerson Kooitjie (38) were denied bail after appearing in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault with grievous bodily harm this week. Their case was postponed to 28 July 2020. Deyonce Narises from the Transgender, Intersex and Androgynous Movement of Namibia also condemned the assault, saying the victim has been intimidated. “Following the release of the video, the survivor has been subjected to community wide scrutiny, threats and further discrimination, exacerbating the trauma she currently faces and will continue to face,” stated Narises. She said despite lack of safe houses and shelters catering for transwomen, Koos has been relocated to a place of safety and psychosocial support has been provided. “As a country, we have been progressive in policy and law, however, the widespread of hate speech, transphobic attacks, legitimisation and sensationalism of the tortuous act, by the community and online responses, removes the human dignity of the survivor and violates so many of the rights that we all expect for the advancement and the better of the country.”

