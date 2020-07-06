Ministry donates masks to regional council Staff Reporter National Khomas

Marythar Shimwe

Katima Mulilo – The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade handed over 27 200 reusable face masks to the Zambezi regional Council for distribution to eight constituencies within the region.

According to Elise Peneyambeko Uusiku, a chief economist within the ministry, a total of 27 200 masks were produced in Zambezi region at the value of N$538 000. Beaven Munali, councillor of Judea Lyaboloma constituency, who received the donation, stated that the masks would be strictly for old age pensioners and those with disabilities within the region.

“I would like to thank your ministry for this great donation. As you know, we are facing this challenge of Covid-19 in the country,” he said.

The distribution of the masks will be done by staff members and administrative officers, as well as the village development committees within the constituencies.

